Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,609 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,646 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $2,407,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRBP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.00. 18,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,359. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

