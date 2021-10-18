Investors Buy High Volume of Marqeta Call Options (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,590 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 508% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,741 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $116,722,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,204. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

