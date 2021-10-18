Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 26,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 246% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,654 call options.

NYSE:RLX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

