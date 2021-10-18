ION Geophysical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 12,187 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,959% compared to the average daily volume of 592 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of ION Geophysical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $178,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE IO traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $2.02. 1,807,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Research analysts predict that ION Geophysical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

