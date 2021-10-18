Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.01

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 11517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,960,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

