IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $634.04 million and $74.21 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00257655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00198938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00089707 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

