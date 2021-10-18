IQeon (IQN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $535,088.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002692 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $535,088.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00197205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00089434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

