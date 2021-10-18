Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,225 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM opened at $44.88 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.