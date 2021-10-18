Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.88 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

