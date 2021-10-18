Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. 40,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,225. Iron Spark I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISAA. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $14,721,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $10,575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $7,645,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

