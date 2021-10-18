iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,785,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.34. 1,769,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,054. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

