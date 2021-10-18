iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $129.03

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.03 and last traded at $129.04, with a volume of 11978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.76.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 114,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.