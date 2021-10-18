iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 196.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $96.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

