iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.33. Approximately 47,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 128,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 205,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 139,199 shares during the period.

