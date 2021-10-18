iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

