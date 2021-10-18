iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.60

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 2725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,074,000 after buying an additional 189,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 589,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 798,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

