iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,950 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

