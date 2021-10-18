iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

