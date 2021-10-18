iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.74. 31,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 60,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 91,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 292,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 197,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter.

