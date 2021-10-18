iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned about 10.43% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Developed Property ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

