iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.87 and last traded at $65.95. Approximately 6,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $161,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $359,000.

