iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.39. 261,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,340,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

