iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,207 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $114,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after acquiring an additional 480,393 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 370,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.