iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.65

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 2831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 114,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

