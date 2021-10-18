iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 6,043.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.