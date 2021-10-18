iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 86,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 659,002 shares.The stock last traded at $251.76 and had previously closed at $251.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average is $242.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,383 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 408.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

