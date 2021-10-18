iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Cpwm LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cpwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $285.37. 35,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,995. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.