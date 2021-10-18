iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

