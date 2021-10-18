iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Cut by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,004,000. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.62. 39,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.93 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

