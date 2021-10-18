iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,500 shares.The stock last traded at $274.16 and had previously closed at $274.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.07 and a 200 day moving average of $269.42.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.