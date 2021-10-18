iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,098 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $448.60. 279,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,020. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average of $431.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.