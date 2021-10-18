iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Cut by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 613,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,081,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.16. 81,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

