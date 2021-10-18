iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 231,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,387 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $17.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 58.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

