iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.49

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 11090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after purchasing an additional 793,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,422,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.