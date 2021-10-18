IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.84. Approximately 77,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 187,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a current ratio of 105.29 and a quick ratio of 104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.39 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.09.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

