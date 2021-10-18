Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ISUZY traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $14.02. 25,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.