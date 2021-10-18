J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.86.

JBHT stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,439. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

