J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 757.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 93,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $190.55 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

