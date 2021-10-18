J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $31,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $190.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average is $169.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.