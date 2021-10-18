J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $192.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

