Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00.

EA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.71. 1,687,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average is $140.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

