James L. Marvin Sells 2,500 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JBT traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.18. 117,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,838,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

