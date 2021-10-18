Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,240 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.74% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

