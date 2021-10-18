Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,220 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,164,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 147,183 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 97,347 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPFR stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

