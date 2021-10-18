JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.10

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 88582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

