Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6,134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 120.2% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

