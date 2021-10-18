Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

