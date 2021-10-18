Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

REG stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

