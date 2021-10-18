Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 11.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,445,315 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

