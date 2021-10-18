Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Clariant AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clariant in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clariant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Clariant has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

